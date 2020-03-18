🔥Pevely church day care director and daughter charged with child abuse🔥

PEVELY — A worker at a church day care center near Pevely accused of abusing at least four children in 2017 continued to work there until January because her mother — the day care’s director — failed to report the abuse claims to the state, prosecutors said.The day care director, Kimberly A. Boyd, 55, and daughter Kaileen R. Boyd, 24, both of Hillsboro, now are each facing several felony charges of child abuse and neglect.Charges filed in the past week in Jefferson County Circuit Court say employees of Victory Church day care reported Kaileen Boyd abusing four different 1-year-olds from July to September 2017.Kimberly and Kaileen Boyd live in the 100 block of Shelburne Court in Hillsboro, court documents show. Neither could be reached for comment Wednesday and neither has retained legal counsel.Witnesses claimed Kaileen Boyd twisted a boy’s leg, grabbed another boy by the throat, cupped her hand over a girl’s mouth to stop her from crying, shook her when she wouldn’t go to sleep, and held another boy against a wall by his neck and torso while yelling at him. Day care employees reported their observations to Kimberly Boyd, charges said. Kimberly Boyd “failed to report the incidents to the Division of Family Services and allowed Kaileen Boyd to continue to work with the children until January 2020.”