🔥Petition To Release J.J. Cut Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Nearing Its Goal🔥

As we get closer to the home release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans are eager to know if Disney plans to give us the alleged J.J. Abrams cut or at the very least, an extended edition of the movie that includes the many deleted scenes.

The last entry in the Skywalker Saga premiered two months ago to middling critical and audience reception and proved to be just as divisive as The Last Jedi. While Episode IX‘s most zealous critics slammed the movie for its fan-service moments and disproportionate use of nostalgic elements in a failed attempt to wrap up the Sequel Trilogy in a meaningful way, many fans simply disliked the film because it didn’t offer any satisfying resolution to plot threads and character arcs.

As such, people theorize that the Mouse House didn’t stick to Abrams’ original vision for The Rise of Skywalker and cut many crucial scenes to cater to their demographics. The alleged “J.J. Cut” is said to be over 3 hours long and feature much extra footage that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut. For instance, some reports claim that originally, all the Jedi Force Ghosts were to appear before Rey in the flesh in her final confrontation with Darth Sidious.

Whether there’s any truth to these rumors is anyone’s guess, but some fans are adamant that Disney should release the extended cut, signing an official petition on Change.org, which is, as of now, nearing its target goal of 7,500 signatures. Of course, since we’re getting closer to the Blu-ray release of the last installment, this new petition is receiving a lot of heat, though these numbers wouldn’t be nearly enough to get the attention of anyone at Lucasfilm.

At any rate, if you haven’t been able to catch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters, you can check out the movie when it arrives on Blu-ray. In addition to that, fans will be glad to know that Disney intends to release the entire Skywalker Saga movies on 4K UHD alongside the last entry on March 31st.