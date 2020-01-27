🔥Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA Logo has over 500,000 signatures from fans🔥

Over 500,000 fans have signed a petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo.

Tributes have poured in for the LA Lakers legend after he died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

For over 50 years, Jerry West has provided the silhouette for the iconic the NBA logo which was designed in 1969.

But now fans are calling for a re-design to pay homage to Bryant following the 41-year-old’s tragic death.

A petition which was started on Change.org reached the milestone of 500,000 signatures on Monday evening.

And several designs for the new logo featuring Bryant’s silhouette have been proposed on social media.

This should be the new NBA logo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/pL5jLgQ5Eo — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) January 26, 2020

Forgive if its already been shared but this one is the best imo pic.twitter.com/YfAw3IbshP — Criminal (@criminalelement) January 27, 2020

RT @AnilArasDesign: #NBA Logo design for #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/CJlB4egpA7 — Yogi (@ElHassanX) January 27, 2020

That’s it we’re changing the logo.. that’s literally the only way to truly respect the legend of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/LaYjZHNbdN — Jeremiah the Great (@Jmarr237) January 26, 2020

@NBA Do what we all want and make Kobe Bryant the NBA logo! pic.twitter.com/qq4xxnUJsV — 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙝 🇨🇳 #RIPMAMBA (@LargeBrewersFan) January 27, 2020

NBA needs to make this (Kobe Bryant) the new logo. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/wn7vuoc8mc — Jordan (@jordanpball) January 27, 2020

Jerry West, who is also an LA Lakers legend having both played for and managed the team, claimed in 2017 that he wanted the logo to be changed.

‘First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo. No I do, really,’ he said.

‘I’ve said it more than once… If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways, I wish they would.’





