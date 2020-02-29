🔥Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean Almost At Its Goal🔥

After Johnny Depp allegedly lost the role as the main star of Pirates of the Caribbean because of his messy legal battle with Amber Heard, fans are now petitioning for Disney to give Jack Sparrow back to him.

The Pirates franchise has always been a hit at the box office and while a number of unique features have contributed to that successful run over the years, there’s no denying that Johnny Depp is the glue that ends up holding it all together every time. Unfortunately, though, the Mouse House announced a couple of months ago that they didn’t intend to bring the star back for another installment, deciding instead to give the series a soft reboot with another actor at the helm.

Now, in light of the new evidence as part of Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard that exposed her for physically and emotionally abusing him during their time together, fans are banding up and asking for justice. As we previously reported, the petition to bring back Depp to Pirates of the Caribbean is quickly gaining momentum and as of now, it’s just shy of 29,000 signatures away from its 200,000 goal. It’s also interesting to note that it’s gaining traction concurrently as the petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 is on its way to hit the next target of 500,000 signatures.

Of course, it remains to be seen if these appeals end up affecting the decision-making process at Disney and WB headquarters, but it seems that fans are quite adamant to see justice served, even if it’s at the expense of the actress behind the DCEU’s Mera losing her job. After all, as they point out, Depp had to unjustly endure the same thing, right?

Meanwhile, Paul Bettany has recently gotten dragged into the lawsuit against Heard as both sides continue to give evidence for review at court, proof that this messy squabble is still far from over.

Tell us, though, do you think that the Mouse House should give Johnny Depp his role back? Or would you prefer to see someone else lead the franchise in future entries? Tell us in the comments section down below.