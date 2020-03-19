🔥Peter Whittingham: Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa footballer dies aged 35🔥

Cardiff City have confirmed that their former player, Peter Whittingham, has died at the age of 35.

Whittingham suffered head injuries at a pub in Barry on March 7 from what South Wales Police have described as an “accidental fall”.

In a statement on their website, Cardiff said: “It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken.

“The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation.”

More to follow.

