UPDATE: Peter Rabbit 2 has been delayed due to coronavirus fears, moving from March 27 to August 7. Click here for more info.

Everyone’s favourite rabbit will return to our screens next year.

After the box office success of Peter Rabbit back in 2018 — pulling in more than £265m in cinemas worldwide — the film has been confirmed for a sequel.

It will see a number of the stars from the original cast return to their roles, and promises plenty more mischief and adventure from our protagonist and his furry friends.

This is what you need to know about Peter Rabbit 2.

When is Peter Rabbit 2 released?

The sequel will arrive in UK cinemas on March 27 next year.

Who is in the Peter Rabbit 2 cast?

James Corden again takes the lead role as Peter Rabbit, while Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson return as Bea and Thomas respectively. There are some other high-profile comebacks too — Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and Elizabeth Debicki will all lend their voices to the characters of Peter’s sisters.

David Oyelowo (Selma, Les Miserables), Dalip Sondhi (Frayed) and Neveen Hanna (On The Ropes) are among the new additions to the cast.

Will Gluck, who worked on the first movie and has also produced films such as Easy A and Friends with Benefits, will direct this sequel.

What is the plot for Peter Rabbit 2?

This follow-up film looks as if it will pick up the story soon after the first one left off, with Bea getting married to Peter’s former nemesis, Thomas.

We learn that Bea has published a best-selling book about Peter and, despite seeming to enjoy his newfound fame, the rift between the rabbit and Thomas opens up once again — mainly down to Peter’s mischievous reputation.

Upset with his predicament, Peter runs away from home and meets a friend of his late father’s — together, they get up to all sorts of hijinks, which looks as if it will form the main plot of the film.

Peter Rabbit 2 trailer

We’ve only had one official trailer so far — watch it below: