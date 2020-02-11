🔥Peter Phillips confirms split from wife Autumn🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandson, has confirmed that he and his wife Autumn are to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The couple released a statement saying it was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

A statement issued on their behalf said: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.

“The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

Sports marketing consultant Peter and Autumn, a management consultant, have two children, Savannah, nine and Isla, seven.

They added: “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

“Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

“Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.

“Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

The monarch was said to be “upset” by news of the split, first reported by the Sun, which comes after a turbulent few months for the royals.