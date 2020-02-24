🔥Peter Kay returning to stage for Dance for Life shows for Cancer Research UK🔥

Peter Kay is returning to the stage for the first time since cancelling his stand-up tour in 2017 for “family reasons”.

Kay, 46, will host a series of Dance for Life shows raising money for Cancer Research UK in April and May 2020.

Speaking to Bolton News, Kay said: “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life.

“The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes. All people have to do is turn up and dance.”

Peter Kay at Wimbledon in 2016 (Getty Images)

In 2017, after eight years out of the public eye, Kay had announced he was returning to the stage for over 100 gigs with the Have Gags, Will Travel tour.

Kay’s tour and a number of Dance for Life shows were cancelled in December 2017, with the comedian citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first,” he said at the time.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media.”

The 2020 Dance for Life shows will take place over two dates each in Manchester, Liverpool and London.