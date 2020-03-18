🔥Peter Kay cancels comeback Dance For Life tour due to coronavirus concerns🔥

Peter Kay has cancelled his Dance For Life tour due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The comedian, 46, had been set to return to the stage for the first time since cancelling his stand-up tour in 2017 due to “family reasons.”

The Dance For Life shows were planned to raise money for Cancer Research UK in April and May 2020.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and following Government advice, it is with deep regret that the forthcoming Peter Kay’s Dance For Life shows are being postponed,” a statement read.

“We are looking to schedule the shows so please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but the safety of the public is paramount.”

The comedian added: “Obviously this is disappointing news but well and truly justified given the circumstances. We’ll get through this, together and then we’ll all have a great big dance for life.

The comedian said the news was “disappointing” but “justified” (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“Stay safe and look after yourselves and the people around you.”

Kay’s Have Gags, Will Travel tour and a number of Dance For Life shows were previously cancelled in 2017 with the star citing “unforeseen family circumstances.”

The new shows had been set to take places over two nights each in Manchester, Liverpool and London.

With reporting by Press Association.