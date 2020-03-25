🔥Peter Andre's daughter Princess say he's 'not smart' live on GMB as singer opens up about home-schooling challenges🔥

Peter Andre was left blushing on Good Morning Britain, after his daughter Princess made fun of his intellectual abilities.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 47, was speaking from his home in Surrey to Piers Morgan about the difficulties of home-schooling, before Princess, 12, gate-crashed the interview.

When Morgan asked Princess whether her dad was doing a good job, she replied: “No! He’s not smart.”

Andre had to begrudgingly admit that he was struggling to teach his children – including Junior, 14, Amelia, six and three-year-old Theodore.

“It has its own challenges as I’m not used to it,” he explained. “The homework side of it. “The kids are starting to realise I’m not as smart as I thought I was.”

Left blushing: Peter Andre saw his interview hijacked (ITV / Twofour Productions)

Schools were closed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. The whole nation has since been put on lockdown, with people being urged to stay home and to only leave the house for essentials.

The coronavirus crisis has hit home for Andre, as he fears for his wife Emily, who works as a doctor in the NHS.

Concerned: Peter and Emily are now social distancing (John Phillips/Getty Images)

“Maybe they they just weren’t prepared for this. You can see the protective gear they’re wearing is a paper mask. It’s not that protective,” he said.

“[Emily] doesn’t tell me a lot of stuff because of confidentiality but she is exposed to the virus a lot.

“In the last few days at home we are having to be in separate rooms. I know I’m the one who has to has the kids now. If I’m exposed I’m scared the kids will get it.”

