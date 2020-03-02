🔥Peter Andre denies telling fans not to touch him over coronavirus fears🔥

Peter Andre has denied that he refused to let fans touch him at a recent event over coronavirus fears.

The singer shared an article about a sign that had been apparently posted at Southampton Central Hall at the An Evening With Peter Andre.

The poster reads: “Due to recent cases of the coronavirus please DO NOT have any physical contact with Peter Andre.

“Please DO NOT take any selfies with Peter Andre. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Andre expressed his bewilderment at learning that these signs were posted, tweeting: “Ok this must be a wind up because I hugged Everyone I met.

“People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs. I thought they were joking. Brilliant,” he continued.

“I am now officially a diva without being a diva. On a serious note though don’t touch me.”

Denial: Andre says he had nothing to do with the warning signs (ITV)

As the number of Brits affected by the virus hits 36, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said that her daughter Rosie Smith is currently self-isolating in Singapore.

Kelly told Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid “My husband has just sent me some pictures from Heathrow, he’s on his way to see Rosie in Singapore. It’s dead, absolutely dead, there’s nothing there.

“When he went to check in he said ‘Are you busy?’ and they just laughed… My daughter is sort of self-isolated because she’s got a bit of a cold.”

Additional reporting by Press Association