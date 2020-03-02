🔥Pete Davidson's past public relationships: A look back at the Saturday Night Live star's past relationships, from Cazzie David to Ariana Grande🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson isn’t exactly quiet when it comes to opening up about his romantic relationships – and the comedian has dated some of Hollywood’s most famous women, from pop star Ariana Grande to supermodel-in-the-making Kaia Gerber.

He recently spoke to Charlamagne Tha God about his past loves, saying that he wants all of his exes “to flourish and be great.”

Here’s a look back at his past relationships, from his MTV days to his PDA-packed fling with Kate Beckinsale.

Carly Aquilino

Davidson’s first high(ish) profile relationship was with the MTV Girl Code star Carly Aquilino, who he dated in 2015 while he was starring on Guy Code.

Davidson confirmed that they dated and are still friends today during his interview with Charlamagne, where he spoke about all of his past relationships. “We actually hang out all the time…she’s honestly one of the coolest chicks I’ve ever met,” Davidson said.

Aquilino’s first-ever Instagram post was a blurry mirror selfie featuring the two of them in 2013.

She also potentially subtweeted her former beau after he announced his engagement to Grande in 2018. She posted a screenshot of a text she received that said, “I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t” when the news was announced.

The couple went on to reunite platonically after one of his comedy shows.

Cazzie David

The SNL star started dating Larry David’s daughter in May 2016, and they dated on and off for about two years before officially calling it quits in 2018, right before he linked up with Ari.

Before he deleted his Instagram, he captioned a picture of the pair, “Luckiest guy in the world.

In 2016, he raved about his girlfriend at the time to People, telling the mag, “I just love her very, very much.” He even had kind words about her father, calling him “the sweetest man in the world” and “the coolest.

In April 2017, he gushed to Entertainment Tonight, “She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am. She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

Pete went on to make an appearance in her web series. She told Complex that he flew from New York to Los Angeles for 24 hours for the small role and called him “the sweetest person alive.

But it wasn’t all accolades. In 2018, Davidson posted and then swiftly deleted a picture on Instagram of Cazzie holding his hand with the cryptic caption, “Idk what I did to make you hate me so much but I’m sorry

When reports first surfaced that her ex was seeing Grande, she posted an Instagram picture with the casual caption, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss??”

Davidson recently called Cazzie “hilarious” and predicted that the freelance writer will have her own show in a couple of years.

Ariana Grande

The surprising couple had a whirlwind courtship, accruing matching tattoos along the way before breaking off their sudden engagement in October.

Davidson explained how their relationship ended after Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose. “I pretty much knew it was around over after that, that was really horrible,” about “All I know is that she really loved the s**t about him and wasn’t putting on a show.

Grande opened up about their relationship in the August issue of Vogue, calling the comedian “an amazing distraction.”

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told the magazine. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Now, he’s talking about the pop star in his standup show on Netflix. “I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he’s like, ‘Yo, I’ve recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.’ So now I just think it’s fair game,” he told the audience.

He continued on to say, “You’re like, ‘You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends, in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started shitting on my ex. Can you imagine if I was like ‘Yeah, I was just f***ing her because I was bored, then Fortnite came out.'”

He also talked about her song ‘thank u, next’ which specifically names him as one of her exes. One of his friends told him, “Bro, I love you [but that’s] catchy. You’re gonna have a rough eight months.'” His grandfather was equally into the bop, telling him, “It’s a slap. Peter, it’s a slap, I’m really sorry. It’s a good song.”

Kate Beckinsale

Davidson started dating the British actress in January 2019 after they were spotted canoodling at a Golden Globes after party, and while it was a short lived relationship, it was also a turbulent one.

In March, they were photographed cozying up at a New York hockey game.

Beckinsale spoke to the Los Angeles Times about their relationship and said, “I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before – never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.” She continued, “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend, comedian Matt Rife, warned Davidson, telling TMZ his advice for Pete was to “run.” He went on to say, “Enjoy it while you can. I hope they’re both happy and it can build to an established good relationship. I don’t really have any solid advice – just be careful.”

Davidson had kinder words about Beckinsale after they broke up. He described her as “f***ing legendary” and “one of the funniest people” he’s ever met, saying that he liked dating an older woman. He called her “understanding and cool” but said the timing didn’t work out, as he was going into another rehab.

They broke up in April 2019.

Margaret Qualley

Davidson was spotted with the up and coming actress in Augst of 2019 when he attended the Venice Film Festival alongside the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

Qualley, 24, Andie MacDowell’s daughter, as well as an impressive actress in her own right.

It seems like their breakup was amicable, as Davidson described her as a “beautiful soul” and a “great girl.” He said, “She’s going to win an Oscar for sure,” citing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as proof of her talent.

Kaia Gerber

The couple dated from October 2019 until January 2019.

Davidson described the teen model, who he calls KG, as “beautiful and smarter than me,” explaining, “if anyone was worried that I was too smart, or like advanced for her, they do not have to worry at all. She was way, way smarter than I was.”

“We were dating for a few months, and she’s very young,” Davidson said about the 18-year-old.