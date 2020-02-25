🔥Pete Davidson says he knew relationship with Ariana Grande was over after Mac Miller's death🔥

Pete Davidson says he “pretty much knew” his relationship with Ariana Grande was over after the death of her ex boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Davidson and Grande were engaged in June 2018, but their relationship ended in October of that year, a month after Miller passed away.

Miller died on September 7, 2018, at the age of 26 due to an accidental overdose. He dated Grande from August 2016 to May 2018.

In an hour-long interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson spoke candidly about his relationship with Grande, and how she struggled in the wake of his death.

“I totally got it,” he said. “I was like, listen, I get it, do whatever you gotta do, I’ll be here.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller backstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, NY, USA. (Getty Images)

“I think I said, I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here. I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he said.

“That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that s*** is like. That s*** is just terrible.”

He continued: “All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.

“That was f***ed up, and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still.”

Pete Davidson – in pictures

While he called Grande the “queen of shade,” Davidson said he wanted to stay “cool” with the pop star.

He spoke about the impact of dating someone so famous on his career.

“It hurts cause i’ve been doing this for like ten years, so it sucks for a six month thing to just completely take over that,” he said.

“Not a lot of people knew anything until I started dating her, so yeah, it’s difficult and it’s definitely a little bit of a punch in the gut.”

He also said he struggled with the scrutiny it placed on his ensuing dating life.

“It looks like I’m a w****, but I’ve only been with those girls pretty much, so I’ve only been with five, six people. If I was a girl I would be like a virgin.”