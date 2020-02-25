🔥Pete Davidson opens up about Kaia Gerber relationship and breakup🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Pete Davidson is gearing up for his new stand up special on Netflix, and on February 24, he sat down with Charlamagne Tha God for a rare interview that included an in-depth look into his personal life.

The 26-year-old comedian started by confirming that there would be some jokes about his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, in his Alive From New York special.

“Genuinely being hurtful is off-limits,” Davidson said. “I want to be cool with everybody, but stand up is part of my life – that was a highly publicized thing. I feel like she got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and I don’t have social media, so stand up is just how I do it. And I just have some jokes about it.”

Pete Davidson in January 2019 (Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Charlamagne then brought up Davidson’s most recent ex, model Kaia Gerber. “I was looking at Kaia, and she said it got very overwhelming for her, and she said ‘Pete has a certain MO, and he’s very intense to his girlfriends.’”

KG (as Davidson calls her in the interview) and the SNL star were briefly linked from October 2019 until January 2020. “We were dating for a few months, and she’s very young,” Davidson said of the 18-year-old.

“I’m f***ing going through a lot, and it was before I was going to rehab. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues, she should be enjoying her work and all that other s**t,” he said about why it didn’t work out.

“It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all. Also, her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re all cool,” Davidson added of Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were rumored to be concerned about the relationship at the time.

Pete Davidson with model Kaia Gerber (Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Asked to clarify what “intense” means in a relationship with him, Davidson explained, “I cry a lot, I get into deep conversation, I care about your s**t. I’m not just doing, ‘Hey, let’s go to Carbone and Nobu and get caught hanging out.’ I like to meet your family, I like to know who you are. And some families are like, ‘Who the f**k are you? I don’t want to meet you.’ I’m a lot for certain people. It’s just how I was raised – I was raised by just a mom and a sister,” added Davidson, whose father was a New York City firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks.

After telling Charlamagne that what he most wants is to have a kid (he’s thinking about adoption), the two moved on to discuss everything from the comedians Davidson looks up to, including Adam Sandler, as well as his real feelings about SNL.

Davidson also spoke about his mental health, including his time in rehab. “I have to go and get my meds readjusted every once in a while,” he said. “I don’t think going to rehab is that big of a deal, I think it’s a really strong, powerful thing.”