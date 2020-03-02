pete-buttigieg-is-dropping-out-of-2020-presidential-race

🔥Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of 2020 presidential race🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

March 1, 2020 / 6:19 PM
/ CBS News

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who skyrocketed to be a top contender in the Democratic race, is dropping out, three aides to his campaign confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. Buttigieg won the most delegates in the Iowa caucuses and then came in second in the New Hampshire primary, but struggled to come up with a path forward after losses in Nevada and South Carolina. 
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.Caitlin Huey-Burns, Jack Turman, Adam Brewster and Ed O’Keefe contributed to this report. 

Related Posts

13-dallas-officers-disciplined-for-social-media-“misconduct”

13 Dallas officers disciplined for social media “misconduct”

mariya smith
bella-and-gigi-hadid,-demi-moore,-gwyneth-paltrow-and-more-attend-harper&apos;s-bazaar-gala-to-kick-off-paris-fashion-week

🔥Bella and Gigi Hadid, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow and more attend Harper's Bazaar gala to kick off Paris Fashion Week🔥

John koli
fake-service-animals-targeted-by-missouri-lawmakers

Fake service animals targeted by Missouri lawmakers

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *