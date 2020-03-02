🔥Pete Buttigieg ends presidential campaign to replace Donald Trump🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Early Democratic frontrunner Pete Buttigieg has pulled out of the race to unseat Donald Trump.

Mr Buttigieg, who surprised many by winning the first caucuses in Iowa, announced at a hastily-convened event in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana that he was “suspending” his campaign to be president.

The decision came just over a day before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote for who they want to challenge Mr Trump in November’s election.

He has seen Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders overtake him and the 38-year-old did not pick up any delegates in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

On Sunday night, Mr Buttigieg told his supporters: “Today is a moment of truth… the truth is the path has narrowed to a close, for our candidacy, if not for our cause.

“And so we must recognise that at this point in the race the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our country together

“So tonight, I am making the difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the presidency.”

Mr Buttigieg said he would do everything in his power to ensure a Democratic win in November’s election, adding: “We have a responsibility to concede the effect of remaining in this race any further.

“Our goal has always been to help unify Americans to defeat Donald Trump and to win the era for our values.”

Mr Buttigieg was the first openly gay presidential candidate from a major party.

After winning South Carolina, Mr Biden closed the gap on Mr Sanders to have 50 declared nominees against his rivals 58. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Kloubacher have eight and seven respectively. Mr Buttigieg had picked up 26 delegates.