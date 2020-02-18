Pete Buttigieg, ahead of Missouri’s presidential primary, coming to St. Louis next week

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a rally Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

JEFFERSON CITY — The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana — and a leading contender for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination — is scheduled to come to St. Louis next week.Pete Buttigieg’s campaign says it is hosting a “conversation” with a former aide to President Barack Obama at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, in St. Louis.The location of the event was not immediately available. Tickets run from $25 to $500, according to Buttigieg’s campaign website.The former Obama aide is Reggie Love, who was Obama’s longtime personal assistant. Love endorsed Buttigieg in December.Buttigieg is trying to win more support from people of color.According to Politico, Love, who is black, said in a statement this December that “A lot of what is said about Pete echoes what critics said about presidential candidate Barack Obama — too young, too different, maybe another time — but I believe there is never a better time to fight for change than right now.”He added: “Pete can galvanize a new electoral body that is a more accurate representation of what America actually is.”Missouri’s presidential preference primary is March 10. Absentee voting has already started.Other Democrats on the ballot, who are still in the race, include former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and businessman Tom Steyer.

