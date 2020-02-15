🔥Petar Petrov lands at London Fashion Week: the Austrian designer makes his catwalk debut🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week welcomed a new star to its roster this morning as Vienna-based designer Petar Petrov unveiled his debut collection on the capital’s biannual style showcase.

Topping the bill on day two with a clean and serene offering, the designer – who was born in the Ukraine and raised in Bulgaria – chose to mark reaching the decade milestone of his label with a fresh start.

“This is the beginning of a new era for the brand,” said Petrov. “We are evolving but still always asking what is relevant to the woman of today?”

Having built a strong reputation and loyal customer following for a talent towards soft tailoring and long, louche dresses, Petrov’s first catwalk show brought with it an opportunity to showcase his work in a new light.

(Petar Petrov)

“I am excited for people to see my collection in this context for the ﬁrst time. The pieces truly come alive when they move.”

True to form, fluid and floor-sweeping gowns cut from jersey and silk gave this collection an easy, breezy quality that felt in step with how modern women want to dress. Some featured sleeves with undone and billowing cuffs, others were tied at the neck with silk scarves which trailed behind models as they walked.

(Petar Petrov)

These day-to-night dress options contrasted beautifully on the catwalk with suiting that was at once soft and strong. Choosing to stage his show within the Royal Institute of British Architects, Petrov – who counts design luminary Raf Simons among his mentors – gave workwear a luxurious overhaul with oversized blazers that were longline, belted and paired with immaculately cut trousers. Evening-ready tailoring options also came in the form of fitted jackets wrapped at the waist with intricate origami folds.

Cuddly shearling coats, hooded tunics cut from butter soft leather and caped cocoon macs completed a line up that would suggest that Petrov has found himself in good company on the London fashion scene.