🔥PETA has released an Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide for vegans illustrating how to treat animals in the game🔥

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out just under a week now, and if like PETA you’re wondering if the game is ethical for vegans, then the organisation has released a handy guide which examines just that.

Due to the increased numbers of people self-isolating, Nintendo’s Animal Crossing game provides a nigh-perfect escape from the harsh reality of our world.

To that end, thousands of people are escaping to their virtual island life, and PETA is starting to notice some of the more morally ethical questions the game could pose to conscientious players.

The guide, found on PETA official website, promises to ask the ‘tough ethical questions that [Animal Crossing] presents as well as give you an opportunity to help real animals while living your island life”.

Animal Crossing is positively bursting with charm (Nintendo)

As you might imagine, playing a character who likes to fish oceans dry, capture any critter they see and take down trees at an alarming rate that would make insidious deforestation teams jealous, you can embody everything wrong with the real world.

Fishing, catching bugs and donating to your island museum (and building a dog house) are all off-limits for vegans in Animal Crossing, according to PETA.

They do implore players to give Tom Nook, who is a tanuki (raccoon dog) some slack since they are “often killed for their fur. Others like him in the real world are beaten, anally electrocuted, gassed, or skinned alive”.

The guide reads a little cheeky, obviously, but they’re mostly using it as a reminder to treat animals better in our real lives as opposed to being angry at a virtual life.

PETA also offers some excellent advice on how to live and curate an entirely vegan-friendly community on your island by using the game’s notice board, custom designs and more.

From eating as much fruit as possible to tweaking your online profile in a bid to fly your vegan flag proudly, there are numerous ways PETA suggest to enjoy a more vegan-friendly island lifestyle

“Now, the whole world knows the answer to the eternal question of what a vegan would eat on a desert island: fruit! In the game, it makes you strong. When you eat enough fruit, you actually become strong enough to shatter rocks and receive extra bells and resources from them.”

You can check out all the dos and don’ts in the full guide here.

PETA has been quick to assure readers and Nintendo fans that they have absolutely nothing against Animal Crossing: New Horizons and they, in fact, applaud Nintendo for their approach to the game and what it highlights.

“By populating your island with animals such as sheep, deer, and rabbits who have strong personalities, Nintendo is reinforcing the important fact that animals are individuals” the guide reads.

Of course, the game is virtual and it doesn’t harm anyone or anything if you fish the ocean dry, or capture every critter you see for Blathers (which is, quite frankly, impossible in-game). Herein lies the myriad beauties of Animal Crossing, real-world laws don’t apply and it’s almost a surrogate life to escape to, devoid of any harsh, real-world consequences.

Obviously, there is no right or wrong way to play Animal Crossing and it encourages you to live the way you want.

