🔥Pet Sematary And More Horror Titles Headed To Amazon Prime Next Month🔥

We’ve already touched base on the Netflix titles heading our way next month, but what about Amazon Prime?

Though the former is widely considered to be the undisputed heavyweight of the online streaming world, it didn’t take long for Prime to become a tantalizing prospect, no thanks to kick-ass original series like The Expanse, The Boys and The Man in the High Castle.

The real issue for the end consumer is juggling all those subscriptions, particularly now that Disney+ is live across North America (March 24th for those in the UK). Be that as it may, as February nears its end, Amazon has detailed all of the content bound for Prime in March 2020.

Among the new additions are a host of big-name horror films, including Neil Marshall’s The Descent and its creepy sequel. Best of all? Pet Sematary, the reimagining of Stephen King’s literary developed by Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer. It’ll make its way onto Prime on March 19th, to be specific.

Check out the full list:

Released March 1

Abduction (2011)

Cantinflas (2014)

Chilly Dogs (2001)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Destiny Turns On The Radio (1995)

Eyes Of An Angel (1994)

Going The Distance (2010)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Hide (2011)

Hornets Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Man On A Ledge (2012)

Night Of The Living Dead (2007)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection (2013)

Richard The Lionheart (2014)

Ricochet (2011)

Route 9 (1998)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spinning Into Butter (2007)

Standing In The Shadows Of Motown (2002)

Tenderness (2009)

The Cooler (2003)

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

The Skull (1965)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Patrick Melrose: Season 1

And continued:

Released March 6

ZeroZeroZero: Season 1 *Amazon Original series

Released March 8

Snow Dogs (2018)

Released March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team: Season 1 *Amazon Original series

Released March 13

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse: Season 1*Amazon Original series

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1A *Amazon Original series

Released March 19

Pet Sematary (2019)

Released March 20

Blow the Man Down (2020) *Amazon Original movie

Released March 21

I See You (2019)

Released March 23

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Luther: Season 5

Released March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1 *Amazon Original series

Released March 30

Santee (1973)

So, there you have it; all the new content coming to Amazon Prime in March 2020. To their credit, the Powers That Be are pretty forthcoming about what’s leaving the service, given Amazon has a dedicated ‘what’s leaving’ page that’s refreshed every month.

But for those horror-loving Amazon Prime subscribers, March 2020 presents another chance (or perhaps even the first chance) to sink their teeth into Pet Sematary and its demented story. Or, if Stephen King’s brand of horror doesn’t tickle your fancy, there’s always Neil Marshall’s The Descent, which is guaranteed to leave you rooted to the edge of your seat. Its sequel? Not so much.