🔥Pet adoptions on hold due to the coronavirus🔥

Your home is not complete without the pitter-patter of 6-year-old Karma’s feet. This sweet (almost) senior arrived at the Humane Society with an injured paw that was reportedly from a broken window in her previous owner’s home. After receiving treatment and making a swift recovery, this Australian cattle dog and Labrador retriever mix is now looking to spend the rest of her golden years happy and healthy with you.To adopt • Apply in person at the Humane Society’s Macklind Avenue headquarters in St. Louis.

The stay-at-home orders are affecting all sorts of humans, and now some animals are feeling the pinch as well.The Humane Society of Missouri announced that it will close its adoption shelters beginning at 4: 30 p.m. Monday.The animals will still be housed and cared for there, but there will be no more adoptions until the 30-day stay-at-home mandate has been lifted, the society said in a statement.Meanwhile, Gateway Pet Guardians in East St. Louis announced in a statement that they have found temporary foster homes for all of the animals in their care. More than 100 animals are in homes on an emergency basis, and the shelter expects to receive more from St. Clair County Animals Services on Tuesday.”We haven’t closed our doors, we’ve simply turned our community into a remote pet shelter,” Gateway Pet Guardians Executive Director Jamie Case said in the statement.People who want to adopt animals from the Humane Society of Missouri shelter before the 4: 30 p.m. deadline should visit hsmo.org/adopt or call 314-951-1562.