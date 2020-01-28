🔥Personal trainer Tally Rye: ‘I do not need to be mega-thin to be good at my job – we need different body types’🔥

Personal trainer Tally Rye says unfollowing all the #fitspo influencers that were not healthy for her, and finding the anti-diet movement on social media, has been an eye-opener.

I do not need to be mega-thin to be good at my job, I’m good enough in the body I have, through all its fluctuations. I became a personal trainer in 2014 but, until about two years ago, I thought the reason I hadn’t been as successful as some of my peers was because I didn’t fit that real “fitness” mould. I think it is partly true, but I was like, why is loads of stuff happening for other people and not for me? Oh yeah, they’re thinner than me – that’s the thing I stuck to. I felt not as good solely based on my appearance. It’s been a massive journey trying to unlearn that.

All the information I was getting about fitness was about dieting. I got smaller, became leaner, but started to become extremely disordered about food and exercise. I was 21 when I started looking at fitness on Instagram and Pinterest. The “#fitspo” early days were geared around fitness for fat loss and I just naively took that on board. The people around me staged an intervention saying, “you don’t need to track your food”.

So many women have so much to offer, but are not fulfilling their full potential because they are too consumed with body pressures. It quietens our voice. With my book, Train Happy, I wanted to write the book I wish I had when doing those Google searches at 21. Author Naomi Wolf’s quote, “dieting is the most potent political sedative in women’s history”, really speaks to me. A lot of my journey has been understanding what diet culture is, how pervasive it is in the fitness industry and the pressures that particularly women face.