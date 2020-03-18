🔥Person under coronavirus lockdown in Spain stopped by police after leaving home disguised as T-rex🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A person under coronavirus lockdown in Spain was stopped by police after trying to leave their home dressed as a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Spanish police were prompted to issue a statement urging citizens to remain indoors after person donning a dinosaur costume was seen roaming the streets in the south-eastern city of Murcia.

It comes after Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez imposed a 15-day state of emergency that has restricted free movement besides essential trips.

The Murcia Police department posted footage of the unidentified person in the T-rex outfit being stopped by officers enforcing the Government’s stringent restrictions.

While walking pets is still allowed, the police noted on social media that dinosaurs are not included under this exemption.

Alongside the footage edited to include the Jurassic Park theme tune, Murcia Police wrote: “During the state of emergency, walking of pets is allowed if accompanied by one person, always short walks so they can relieve themselves.

“Having a Tyrannosaurus rex is not covered. #stayathome.”

The post quickly racked up tens of thousands of shares and likes on the platform.

A person in a dinosaur costume makes a break for it in Spain (Murcia Police)

Officers did not provide further detail of why the citizen was wearing a dinosaur outfit on Murcia’s streets or who they were.

However, many commenters suggested that it may have been the unidentified person’s attempt to shield themselves from the virus.

Murcia Police later published more footage of someone in the same dinosaur outfit shuffling slowly along the road with a rubbish bag, throwing it into a large bin and running back down the street.

Murcia Police also wrote: “Remember that you can go outside during the ESSENTIAL TIME so that our pet meets his needs and do not forget to collect their droppings.

“Do not use your pet as an excuse to break the rules.”

The tweets appeared to come as some light-hearted relief in the country which has so far seen nearly 14,000 cases and 623 deaths.

The metrics suggest that Spain is currently the fourth worst-hit nation in the world after China, Iran and Italy.