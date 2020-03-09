🔥Person dies after being hit by train at Oxford Circus Tube station🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A person has died after being hit by a train at Oxford Circus Tube station.

The station was evacuated after the incident on the Bakerloo line at around 4.20pm.

Transport for London wrote on Twitter that the station was closed due to a “customer incident”.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene along with the British Transport Police (BTP).

Officers are now working to identify the person who died so they are able to tell the family.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Oxford Circus station at 4.20pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called at 4.21pm today (March 9) to reports of a person injured by a train at Oxford Circus Underground Station.

“We sent an ambulance crew and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

At around 6.45pm it was announced the station had reopened and trains were running again.