🔥Pepe Reina reveals harrowing coronavirus battle: 'I ran out of oxygen for 25 minutes'🔥

Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina insists football must take a back-seat after suffering the “worst moments” of his life battling against coronavirus.

Reina – currently on loan at Aston Villa – announced last week he was recovering after catching Covid-19.

While no Premier League football has been played since March 13, the 37-year-old was previously incensed by the decision not to suspend football earlier.

The Premier League is scheduled to return on April 30, but Reina believes players and fans will have to wait much longer, adding he doesn’t care about football at this point.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Reina said: “I am winning the battle against coronavirus only now.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen.

(Getty Images)

“The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if suddenly my throat had closed.

“It was the worst moments of my life. I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus.”

The return of the Premier League – alongside the whole of European football – is in flux, with financial implications of a long-term suspension drastic.

However, the former Liverpool keeper firmly believes football is of secondary important to health at this point.

“Football takes a back seat. I don’t care much, really,” he added. “Everyone’s well-being goes above anything else.

“I will be a supporter of playing when everything is in the best conditions, that everyone is safe. Football cannot be a priority right now. It is not important to finish this league.

“I know and am aware of all the interests that exist around soccer, especially economic ones. But there are also many other areas, and right now the first thing is people’s health.

“April 30 as an option for the Premier League to return seems to me that it will not be a real date and I think we are going to go much further.”