🔥Pep Guardiola reveals 10-day Real Madrid binge session key to Man City's famous win🔥

Pep Guardiola binged on Real Madrid for 10 days to come up with the most famous Champions League win in Manchester City’s history.

After securing a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu, the Catalan Guardiola revealed the thinking behind his tactical masterplan, which stunned Zinedine Zidane.

Guardiola deployed to false No9s in this round of 16 first leg – and named star players Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, David Silva and Fernandinho on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus was the only recognised striker in City’s starting XI – but he was played out of position on the left wing.

It ultimately paid off, with Guardiola on verge of reaching the quarter-final for the third year in succession – and at the expense of the undisputed kings of Europe.

Second-half goals from Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne cancelled out Isco’s opener, while a late red card for Sergio Ramos means Real will be without their inspirational captain for the second leg at the Etihad.

Guardiola revealed the meticulous homework he’d done regarding Zidane, who has won the Champions League in every year he’s managed in it.

“We had 10 free days and in those days I watched the most amount of matches of Real Madrid, their defensive game was different,” he said. “That’s why we changed, the space was to attack, but never since I’ve been a coach have I gone to defend.

“Maybe I provide too much information, I have to know the opponents, they press a lot. They did that in the Camp Nou and I thought they’d do it at home. They steal the balls and make passes, you see after conceding the goal, you have to protect.”

Guardiola added: “We decided to play without a proper striker for the way they defend – so high, so aggressive. When that happens you make the pitch wide, you put balls in and they’re good at winning these balls, they want to put it to the wingers.

“Zidane will look what we’ve done and the second leg will be different. We have to adapt quickly and try to go there to win the game.”

After heart-breaking defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham in the past two seasons, this felt like a significant step in City’s bid to finally conquer Europe.

Guardiola said: “I’m happy for the victory, but the performance as well. We played a team with good personality. They started well – we could not get the ball, not able to make passes and that’s difficult against them. After 15 minutes we played well.

“We conceded a goal we should not have conceded. We scored when they were playing well, then got the second.

“It’s not over, there’s one team in the world who can overcome everything and it’s this club. But for our people, hopefully we can make a good performance and go through

“We’ve not won anything, but to win here is a big satisfaction. It’s amazing to win here and we hope it will help us to believe in ourselves. We need to go to any stadium and play the way we did tonight.”

The biggest negative for City was the injury to Aymeric Laporte, who limped off in the first half.

The defender has only just returned from knee ligament damage.

Guardiola confirmed: “He’s injured. He’s had four or five months and it’s a problem when you come back. We wanted him to be fit to the end. With John Stones, Nico Otamendi, Eric Garcia and Fernandhinho, we can get through.”