🔥Pep Guardiola obsessed over minor details of Man City masterplan which outwitted Real Madrid🔥

This was Pep Guardiola at his over-thinking, tinkering best.

Does he obsess about big Champions League nights like this? Hell yes!

He binge-watched Real Madrid’s greatest hits for 10 days straight to come up with his Bernabeu masterplan.

Ramos: First Blood, parts one to five – and came up with the kind of plot twist no one saw coming. Least of all Zinedine Zidane.

At the home of the Galacticos, Guardiola left his biggest stars out.

No Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling or David Silva. No centre forward either. But mind games aplenty.

Sterling was fit and ready to go, he declared on the eve of kick off. Sat alongside him as he addressed the local media was Silva.

It is by no means a stipulation, but certainly a convention that the players put forward for media duties on these occasions will be in the starting XI. Silva didn’t even come off the bench.

Guardiola knew exactly what he was doing, right down to holding open training in Manchester, rather than Madrid.

The walls have eyes and ears. Even City’s players were caught on the hop – Kevin de Bruyne admitted.

Guardiola didn’t want anything to jeopardise his plans to bamboozle Zidane with a 4-4-2 and two false No9s.

Real Madrid vs Man City | 26/02/2020

It had worked to perfection to outwit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the EFL Cup semi-final last month – but Real are not Manchester United. Not on this stage and not when club football’s biggest prize is at stake.

They are the undisputed kings of Europe – and under Zidane they have become masters of finding a way.

That way usually ends with that famous old trophy back at its spiritual home.

Guardiola’s side went into this match having to fight feelings of inferiority against European royalty – at the same time knowing this could be this great team’s final chance to win the Champions League.

With a two-year ban hanging over them for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play, the remaining months of the season could turn out to be their farewell tour.

Orchestrator: Guardiola had planned for two scenarios depending on how Zidane set up his Real side (AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola insisted the looming ban would play no part in their bid to conquer Europe – but it’s impossible to think it won’t act as both a motivating factor and added pressure of enormous proportions.

If Guardiola is trying to shield his players from the turmoil of their legal wrangle with Uefa, his comments while bathing in the glory of the club’s greatest ever Champions League night, betrayed his true feelings.

“It is not easy for our club to live that,” he said. “I’m so confident that everything is going to end well. Hopefully the board, lawyers can convince Uefa we did good things, nice things, not the wrong things.”

On the day the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed City’s appeal, Guardiola proved they will take the fight to Europe’s super powers both on the pitch and in the courtroom.

And if their lawyers can be as creative as Guardiola, they might just pull off an even more impressive comeback than this.

Guardiola’s tactics hinged on the element of surprise.

He’d come up with two scenarios, with Isco’s role determining whether he’d deploy a diamond in midfield or orthodox wingers.

Guardiola had fretted over Zidane’s plan. He knew everything would have to be perfect to pull off such a famous win.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane love to engage with strikers – so Guardiola gave them none to engage with.

They’d have to be pulled out of their comfort zones to find the deep-lying De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Guardiola wanted to stretch the play as wide as possible on the huge Bernabeu pitch.

As a result, Gabriel Jesus twice came close to opening the scoring in the first half – Riyad Mahrez three times after the break.

Equaliser: Jesus headed City level after fine work from De Bruyne on the left (PA)

It was risk and reward. Space was left for Vinicius Junior to exploit City down their right. He made Isco’s goal and might have scored two more himself if he was more sure-footed.

For all of Guardiola’s meticulous planning, it so nearly unravelled after Isco’s goal on the hour.

City looked in danger of going into one of their famous European meltdowns – the weight of history on their shoulders.

And it can’t be ignored that only when Jesus was deployed in his orthodox striking role, did they find their cutting edge.

Likewise, Sterling’s introduction shook Real to their core, with the substitute winning the decisive penalty.

It secured City a landmark victory and a crucial advantage in this round of 16 tie.

The only question heading into the second leg is what on earth Guardiola can come up with next.