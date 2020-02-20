🔥Pep Guardiola more committed than ever to Man City as boss vows to stay despite FFP ruling🔥

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he has no plans to leave Manchester City despite their two-season ban from the Champions League after Uefa charged them with breaching FFP regulations.

As first reported by Standard Sport, Guardiola told his inner circle that he has no plans to quit the club, even after Friday’s sensational ruling by Uefa.

The Premier League champions have been banned from European competition for two years because of “serious breaches” of financial fair play.

That immediately sparked speculation about Guardiola’s future, but sources close to him dismissed such talk as “bulls**t” over the weekend.

But Guardiola insisted he had no desire to leave City even if the ban is upheld, saying that either way he would see out a contract which runs until the end of next season.

“If they don’t sack me – and that can happen – I will stay here 100 per cent, more than ever,” he told Sky Sports.

“Why should I leave? When I said before a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here.

“I am optimistic in the end it will finish well. Me personally, we speak with the players and the next three months we still have focus on what we have to do and see, in the end, what is the sentence.

Man City squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

“Personally, no matter what happens, I will be here next season…

“We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.”