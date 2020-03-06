🔥Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City were never in the race to sign Bruno Fernandes🔥

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he was never in the running to sign Bruno Fernandes before the midfielder completed a £47m move to Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford in January – and has transformed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead of Sunday’s derby.

Guardiola has acknowledged his impact, but is adamant he was never interested in signing the Portugal international – despite links last summer.

“I said many times it looks like we are linked with a thousand million players every month,” said the City manager. “I don’t know if the agents want to create something to do that.

“But I think the club was not in talks with his agent about this player, but they link this guy and a thousand million more.”

There are no complaints from United that the 25-year-old eventually signed from Sporting Lisbon, with Solskjaer hailing his impact.

They head into Sunday’s game at Old Trafford on a nine-game unbeaten run – their longest of the season.

Guardiola was asked if Fernandes was ‘his type of player’ and admitted he is exceptional.

“I don’t know what it means ’my type of player,’” he said. “I like defenders too and good headers.

“I don’t believe too much that these players are perfect for this team and manager. But I think he is an exceptional player and that is why Man United bought him.”

This will be the fourth time United and City have met this season, with Solskjaer winning on two occasions.

Despite Jurgen Klopp describing Solskjaer’s side as defensive, Guardiola revealed his admiration for the job the Norwegian has done in little over a year in charge.

“When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford, that will happen,” he added. “In some games they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games, not just against us, but against every team in the league, what I saw they were aggressive.

“I said the last time in the Carabao Cup that what I saw in the game the players follow him (Solskjaer). The commitment, they are getting better, they are in their best moment of the season.”