🔥Pep Guardiola has no plans to quit Man City despite Champions League ban🔥

Pep Guardiola is determined to stay at Manchester City, despite their Champions League ban.

The Catalan has told his inner circle that he has no plans to quit the club, even after Friday’s sensational ruling by Uefa. The Premier League champions have been banned from European competition for two years because of “serious breaches” of financial fair play.

That immediately sparked speculation about Guardiola’s future, but sources close to him dismissed such talk as “bulls**t” over the weekend.

Guardiola is adamant he will see out the fifth and final year of his deal, which expires at the end of next season, making City his longest job in management. City could still compete in the Champions League next term, with the club confirming plans to appeal the ruling.

In a statement they said: “Simply put, this is a case initiated by Uefa, prosecuted by Uefa and judged by Uefa. With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible and will, therefore, in the first instance, commence proceedings with the Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity.”