🔥Pep Guardiola fears sack if Man City do not win Champions League🔥

Pep Guardiola will fear the sack at Manchester City should they fail to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 stage.

City won have every domestic trophy under Guardiola, including all three last season, but have failed to get back the quarter-finals in the Champions League.

The English giants have reached the last four once, back in Manuel Pellegrini’s final season in charge the campaign before Guardiola took over.

Guardiola, whose contract runs until 2021, says City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak demands improvement and could seek a replacement should they fail to win Europe’s top prize again.

“I want to win the Champions League, I dream and will enjoy the games against Real Madrid, to see what I can do,” he told Football Daily.

“And this process, the two weeks before, will be the happiest moments of my profession, to imagine what we can do to beat them.

“If we don’t beat them, then the chairman will come, or the sporting director [Txiki Begiristain], and say ‘It’s not good enough, we want the Champions League, I’m going to sack you’.

“Then ‘OK, thank you, it was a pleasure.'”

When pushed off if his job would be on the line should City be knocked out of the Champions League, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know, many times it has happened.

“Or maybe he will say ‘OK you’ve done well, but what can we improve?'”