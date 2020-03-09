🔥Pep Guardiola 'doesn't agree' with Bernardo Silva's Man City criticism after derby defeat🔥

Pep Guardiola refused to condemn his players after Bernardo Silva declared Manchester City’s derby defeat “unacceptable.”

Bernardo ws brutally honest after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, telling Sky: “It was a bad game for us. Not acceptable.

“We will have to watch the game back and listen to what Pep has to say. But a team like ours cannot lose this many games. We need to check what’s not going right and try not to make so many mistakes.”

But Guardiola was adamant he was satisfied with a third defeat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season – even refusing to criticise Ederson, whose error-strewn performance gifted United both their goals.

Asked about Bernardo’s comments, the City manager said: “I do not agree with him.

“We play really well. How they press, how they jump, how United players play long balls. It was not lack of motivation or concentration.

“The behaviour is good and how quick we move the ball. I am satisfied for the way we play. You don’t agree, but I like it.

“When I don’t like it, I will tell you. Most of the time we have the ball, we try to create, we miss a little bit.”

Ederson allowed Anthony Martial to fire United into a first half lead despite getting a hand to the France striker’s shot.

In the second half his mis-control almost saw United double their advantage – and then in stoppage time, his errant throw was first home by Scott McTominay. But Guardiola would not blame his goalkeeper.

“He is an extraordinary keeper,” he said. “Next time he is going to be better.

“He is an extraordinary player in the build-up, the saves, then sometimes it happens. He saved one or two.

“I don’t come to judge my players – mistakes are part of the game. He will recover and is an exceptional goalkeeper.”