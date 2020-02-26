🔥Pep Guardiola confident Man City 'proof' will see Champions League ban overturned🔥

Pep Guardiola insists he has been shown the “irrefutable” evidence that will see Manchester City overturn their Champions League ban.

The Premier League champions face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night in what could be the Catalan’s last chance to deliver club football’s greatest prize to the Etihad.

Their ban will kick in from next season, which is the final year of Guardiola’s current contract.

He claims their looming punishment will not be used as extra motivation to finally be crowned kings of Europe. But was also bullish about their chances of success in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – revealing for the first time that he has seen the evidence that City will use as part of their defence.

The club has always maintained its innocence over allegations of “overstating its sponsorship revenue” and failing to cooperate with investigations into their case.

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

And Guardiola sounded his most confident yet that City’s name would be cleared ahead of the first leg of their round-of-16 tie with Real.

“We were under suspicion for a long time,” he said. “We have the right to appeal. I trust with the people in my club, they explain the reasons, they showed me the arguments and the proof.

“We are optimistic that finally if we deserve to be in the Champions League we can do it next season.

“If finally it doesn’t happen we have to accept and move forward. My trust is with the club. I know them. We have another instance – we are going to see what happens with CAS.”

Despite Guardiola’s confident tone, there is no escaping the shadow that looms over his side as they face the 13-time champions of Europe.

With the title all but relinquished to Liverpool, the Champions League is their overwhelming priority.

And its importance has only grown in the wake of their ban, which, if upheld, could see them lose a host of their star players.

But Guardiola is adamant it will have no effect on their approach to the competition – adding that it will not be the last chance for his star-studded squad to conquer Europe.

“These players will have a lot of chances,” he said. “I know we play the king, the challenge we face. At the same time it’s not the last one.

“Unless you die there’s no more chances, but after you know there’ll be another opportunity. We play two games in the first one we try to be ourselves and do a good game.

“There is no special motivation, even if it’s the last one. The desire has to be there. Without that it’s impossible. More than that it’s another game – that’s all.”

Guardiola has failed to take City beyond the quarter-finals in his time at the club – and is yet to win the Champions League without Barcelona or Lionel Messi.

He added: “You need to play good, you have to be strong and you need luck with the decisions in the knockout stages, but we cannot control that.

“This competition, we saw last season and the season before against Liverpool, the decisions over 180 minutes, the quality of the opponents – but you have to overcome decisions.”