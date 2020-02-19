🔥Pep Guardiola confident Man City Champions League ban will be overturned: 'The truth will prevail'🔥

Pep Guardiola has backed Manchester City to overturn their Champions League ban and says “the truth will prevail” once they have lodged their appeal.

The Catalan watched his side brush off their off-field troubles with a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne scored either side of the interval to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to 22 points.

But things are less certain off the pitch, with City facing the possibility of a points deduction from the Premier League if their ban from Uefa is upheld by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS).

Speaking after the game, Guardiola believes City will be exonerated once they file their appeal, adding he trusts the club “completely” after holding talks with the hierarchy.

Pep Guardiola has backed Man City to overturn their Champions League ban Photo: Reuters

“It’s not finished. The club believes it is unfair so we are going to appeal and we are going to wait,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“All we can do as people on the pitch is continue doing what we have done over the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season.

“I trust my club completely, 100 per cent. They explained to me the reason why it happened and now we are going to appeal and see.

“We spoke, we had a deal and we are going to fight like we have for every single day until the end of the season.

“We are optimistic that in the end the truth will prevail and next season, if we qualify for the Champions League, we will be there.”