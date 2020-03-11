🔥Pep Guardiola backs suspending football matches instead of playing in empty stadiums amid coronavirus fallout🔥

Pep Guardiola insists football must be suspended instead of playing behind closed doors amid growing concerns fans will be locked out of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

The Manchester City manager is convinced English football will follow the lead set by countries across Europe by banning supporters from attending matches amid the spread of coronavirus.

It remains to be seen if that will happen before the second leg of their round-of-16 tie with Real next week, but Guardiola believes it is only a matter of time.

And he says the Premier League and Champions League must be suspended, rather than playing in front of empty stadiums.

“If it’s a short time, one game, then okay,” he said. “But if it’s longer it must be suspended.

“There is no reason to play without the people. This is for the people. It’s like an actor going to the theatre when nobody is there. Who are you acting for that night? It’s for the people.

“We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks, maybe attendances going down solves the problem then okay, continue with the games.

“Now Barcelona-Napoli is behind closed doors, I think Bayern Munich-Chelsea too. I think it’ll happen soon here. If it happens for four, five, six games it makes no sense.”

Spain have ordered games to be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks while Italy have suspended Serie A completely.

But as yet, the UK government is still to follow such drastic measures.

Guardiola added: “The first thing is the health of the people. In terms of what is the best – it’s about humanity, the people have to take care of ourselves.

“It’s not just one country, one city or one specific place, it’s all around the world.

“Indian Wells and the golf was suspended, Rafael Nadal could not play in his tournament and the other players.

“It’s not just here in Manchester or London or England – it’s many cases. Every day its growing in England as well and in China, especially in Italy where the situation is unexpected and it’s absolutely cancelled the league and the people must stay at home.

“It happened here and I don’t know how you are going to control it in other places.”