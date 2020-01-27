🔥People share photos of ridiculously gendered products that they’ve seen🔥

There has been a lot of talk about gender in recent years, with more and more companies getting called out by customers for how they portray their products.

For instance, by using colour themes (pink for girls, blue for boys) on everyday items that are gender-neutral.

Louise, 19, the creator of a webcomic an LGBTQ+ account that features nonbinary fox and their friends, decided that she’d had enough.

And so, to showcase this problem, she took to Twitter and asked people to share photos of ridiculously gendered products that they’ve seen in their local shops.

The results are hilarious, with gendered toothbrushes, tool kits, bibles (we’re not kidding), pens and more.

On a serious note though, please, just… no.

