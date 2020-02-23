🔥'People say Londoners are unfriendly but this shows that's not true': Meet the busker behind the Tube performance that struck a chord around the world🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A busker who inspired Tube passengers to conga in the Underground has hailed the moment as proof that Londoners are friendly – despite ”unfair stereotypes”.

Wilfy Williams has been performing in the city for seven years and is constantly struck by how his songs “spread joy” among people from all walks of life.

One such moment occurred on a Friday night earlier this month, when his rendition of The Beatles’ classic Twist and Shout filled Leicester Square station with singing, dancing and laughter – and was captured on camera.

“As soon as I got a good gathering around me I got them to sing it back and clap along,” he told the Standard.

“I wanted everyone to get involved and be part of the act, and when I started to see people filming and taking pictures, I had a feeling the whole thing might go viral.”

Wilfy Williams said he knows which tracks to play to get people interacting and having fun (Wilfy W Music)

Mr Williams, who is originally from Portsmouth, moved to London to study music and turned to busking part time to “pay the bills”.

He acknowledged it had become harder to earn money as a busker over the past few years owing to the city’s ever-growing cashless culture. He said he also felt fewer tourists were visiting the capital because of Brexit.

“There’s now this unfair stereotype that London is an unfriendly place and that Londoners themselves are unfriendly,” he said.

“But it’s just not true – we’re just busy and conscientious. And there are millions of us; we know we can’t say hello to everyone”

The musician said he was pleased that the video of his performance – which has now been viewed by more than four million people on Twitter alone – had helped counter such negative misconceptions.

“The happiness in it shows how warm we can be to one another and illustrates the unifying power of music.”

Mr Williams said the video showed how friendly Londoners are, despite some people’s misconceptions (Wilfy W Music)

It wasn’t the first time the singer-songwriter has provoked such a jaw-dropping reaction from Underground users.

“I was singing Robbie Williams’s ‘Angels’ in Oxford Circus at Christmas when the people around me started joining in,” he explained.

“The people on the platform joined in and even people on the escalators.

“I didn’t realise the impact of the whole thing till I’d finished and one of the station staff came up to me and told me what had happened.

“The man said the whole thing had given him goosebumps – he couldn’t believe it – the whole station had been singing.”

Mr Williams would love to go from busking to a full-time career as a professional musician (Wilfy W Music)

Mr Williams now aims to do a PhD in evolutionary theory and how it relates to popular music.

He also hopes to secure a record deal, with his first single coming out soon, as well as a London gig on the cards.

“I’d love to tour the world and be a successful musician playing to the people,” he said.

“Ultimately, it’s all about spreading the joy.”