🔥People must 'stay local' when exercising amid coronavirus outbreak, says Government🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The government has urged people to “stay local” when exercising in order to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

New advice issued by the Environment Department on Friday said the public should only use “open spaces” near their homes where possible while walking, running, or cycling outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People should “stay local”, it said, adding: “Do not travel unnecessarily.”

The guidance came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week implemented a nationwide lockdown aimed at curtailing the Covid-19 outbreak.

Exercise is one of the few things people in the UK are permitted to leave their homes to do while the lockdown remains in place, provided they keep at least two metres apart from anyone they do not live with.

The others are to buy basic necessities such as food and medicine “as infrequently as possible”, as well as access medical help or provide care to a vulnerable person.

Before and during Coronavirus lockdown – In pictures

The measures set out by the Government did not, however, explain whether, or how far, people could travel in order to exercise.

The Environment Department’s updated advice offers greater clarity, but still does not explicitly define what counts as “local”, and whether or not people can use cars to reach available “open spaces”.

It comes after some police forces acknowledged there has been uncertainty as to where people are allowed to visit during the lockdown.

Staffordshire Police, for its part, said there had been “some confusion” as to where people were permitted to go.

Elsewhere, neighbouring force Derbyshire Police sparked a heated debate online after it shared footage of people walking in the Peak District with a warning that daily exercise should not involve long trips or journeys in the car.

The force attracted criticism from some quarters for posting the footage shot by its drone, with some social media users saying those pictured in the video were not in the wrong as they were keeping adequately apart from others.

Meanwhile, Cumbria Police warned drivers could face fines this weekend if trying to enter the as of now “closed” Lake District, with North Yorkshire Police also telling people to stay away from beauty spots.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for charging and out of court disposals, Deputy Chief Constable Sara Glen, also urged people to “be sensible”.

She said: “There isn’t anything definitive in the legislation that talks about ‘can you get in a car to drive to a place to go and do your exercise’.

“It just gives the guidance that we’re giving, that can we all be really sensible about this.”

Coronavirus – what events were cancelled this weekend?

Police have been granted the power to impose fines on people found contravening the new lockdown rules and disperse group gatherings.

The Government has meanwhile committed to reviewing the extraordinary measures in three weeks, and relaxing them if possible.