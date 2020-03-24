🔥People are reviving iMessage games during self-isolation – here's how to find them🔥

You know the situation is pretty desperate when you’re turning to iPhone’s iMessage app to keep you entertained – but that’s exactly what many of us are doing.

Did you know that there are games you can play within in app? You can even enjoy them yourself if you don’t have any iOS friends.

From classics like Connect Four, Chess and darts, it’s easy to gain access to plenty of iMessage-compatible games which you can download directly from the app store for free. The function was introduced with the release of iOS 10, allowing users to play games with their contacts.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to kill some time…

Play games directly from your messenger app (Apple)

What are iMessage games?

They’re exactly what you might expect – games that you can play on Apple phones using their default messaging app.

Ranging from games of darts, connect four, pool and Boggle, there are numerous fun apps you can get playing with your friends, just download them and start up a game.

Where can I find them?

Almost hidden away in your iMessage app, you might notice an ugly little bar above where you type your message that bares the logo of the Apple App Store.

This is where the games are located, tapping on the icon brings up the App Store and from there you can search for a game. They’re even on the same screen as your conversation so you don’t have to navigate away from the iMessage app once.

Access the App Store through your iMessage app (Apple)

In the case of Connect Four, once you and your friend have the same app you’ll take your go and it sends as an iMessage, your friend then replies by taking their turn and so on!

Endless hours of fun no doubt await you in the world of iMessage games.

There are some games which are more like arcades and contain multiple mini-games to play, which means you don’t have to download a bunch of different apps.

What games are available?

As we’ve mentioned there are loads of games available, perhaps more than is necessary, but some good ones to get started with (and with high ratings on Apple’s App Store) are:

Boogle, the classic word game can be played with your friends. You have two minutes to spell as many words as possible from a collection of random letters.

Let’s Puck It, a turn-based game of air hockey with high stakes involved. Choose from a list of bets (e.g. loser has to buy dinner, do winner’s laundry, etc) or enter your own custom stakes. Anything you can think of.

Game Pigeon is a collection of multiplayer games for friends and family to enjoy together. Pool, mini-golf, basketball, chess, connect four – you name it, they probably have it.​

Wordie​ is a word guessing game which you have to determine out of four pictures.

There are, of course, numerous games for you to try, so what are you waiting for? With the self-isolation and now most people working from home due to the coronavirus, what else should we be doing with our time?