🔥People are having Zoom 'pub trips' to help them through social distancing🔥

While the Government’s advice to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres might have left London’s boozers bereft, those in self-isolation are still managing to get the rounds in – albeit it with the help of video messaging, and with mixed results.

Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton was one of give it a try, tweeting: “just did a seven-way virtual pub session via video call with my friends and one of them got so stressed ten minutes in she went to have a bath and we spoke to a static image of the carpet in her flat for the rest of the conversation. [sic]”

Alderton seems to have been more unlucky than those who’ve been joining in with The Wuhan Arms, a virtual pub set up on Facebook by Chicago-based David Chriswick. The pub is running live comedy gigs using conference app Zoom, as well as quizzes, with even a “name that tune” session held yesterday, featuring a live accordion player.

Similarly in the UK, the more sensitively-named The Staying Inn has been set up on Twitter, which lists its number rule as “No #COVID_19 chat”. Tweeters can join in through Skype.

Radio group Capital are another of those joining in, with Capital East Midlands and Capital Birmingham presenter Claire Chambers hosting a pub on her show, encouraging listeners to “face time your mates & get a pub quiz team ready.” Her show runs between 4-7pm on weekedays.

Closer to home, London’s Beavertown brewery are launching their “4pm cheers” sessions this afternoon. The virtual meet-up can be joined at beavertowncheers.co.uk, with the password CHEERS, though it’s strictly for over 18s.

The online sessions come as video apps are proving more popular than ever, with people using them to keep in touch with loved ones while self-isolating. Though some pubs remain open across London, with Wetherspoon’s boss Tim Martin comparing shutting doors to closing Parliament, many across the capital have temporarily closed to deal with the pandemic, which is having a catastrophic effect on the hospitality industry.