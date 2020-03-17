🔥People Are Having A Heyday Roasting Vanessa Hudgens Over Coronavirus Death Take🔥

It’s an especially tense time in the world. Many of us are being asked to stay indoors, work from home and keep a distance from our loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are bored at home, including many who have been using social media more and more to connect with fans. Ellen DeGeneres has shared her puzzle-making, performers such as Coldplay’s Chris Martin and John Legend are moving to at home concerts. And, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens has offered a hot take about the global crisis. Check it out:

While the actress was answering questions on an Instagram livestream on Monday, Vanessa Hudgens commented on the possibility that the outbreak could stretch into the summer months. President Donald Trump recently warned citizens that the national emergency could go until July or August. Hudgens called it “a bunch of bullshit,” she talked about the inevitability that people are going to die no matter what our country does.

Many people did not react well to Vanessa Hudgen’s recent comments and are having a field day on social media roasting her words. Take a look at this one:

The Bad Boys For Life star is well-known for her presence at Coachella, as she often lends a hand to the festival fashion each year. But… wow do these reactions get ruthless. This Twitter user is comparing her to Thanos: