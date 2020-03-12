Violence has risen again at London’s troubled Pentonville prison and is going unpunished too often because of management failures, a watchdog warned today.

Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, said that attacks on staff had leapt by 30 per cent in the past year and that the overall number of assaults in the jail was up by 10 per cent.

He said the increases – and similar failure to reduce the risk of suicides – had occurred despite the prison being put on notice last year that it needed to make major improvements to safety and other aspects of the jail’s regime.

But Mr Clarke said the prison had failed to do this in almost every respect – except reducing the flow of drugs inside – and that he was so concerned that he had written to the Justice Secretary to express his dismay.

Mr Clarke added that the problems would not be solved simply by reducing inmate numbers or increased spending and that instead the solution lay in the “gift” of the jail’s management.

Warning of his “serious concern at the lack of progress“, Mr Clarke said that he was “particularly disappointed to see that in many areas little or nothing had been done“ until shortly before his latest inspection.

He added: “This failure to grip and manage key processes created a culture where violence and poor behaviour could all too easily go unpunished. Overall levels of violence had risen once again.”

Mr Clarke said that there had also been three self-inflicted deaths in the nine months since inspectors had last visited the prison. He suggested that one contributory factor was that the “implementation of recommendations from previous suicides could only be described as lacklustre.”

Today’s report describes Pentonville as “one of the oldest and most famous prisons in the country” with a “transient population of more than 1,000 adult and young adult prisoners, ranging from those recently remanded to others serving significant sentences.”

Today’s report follows a critical assessment of the prison last year in which Mr Clarke “seriously considered” issuing an Urgent Notification requiring the government to publish an action plan for improvement within 28 days.

He decided not to do so then because he was optimistic that a new management team would deliver the necessary improvements.

But he says today that this has not happened and that the prison’s lack of response to his earlier call for change is the worst failure he has seen.