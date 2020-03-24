🔥Pentagon says 174 service members have coronavirus🔥

Posted by — March 24, 2020 in News Leave a reply
pentagon-says-174-service-members-have-coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon said on Tuesday that 174 service members had the coronavirus, an increase of 41 cases from the day before.

In a daily update, the Pentagon added that 59 civilian employees, 61 dependents, and 27 contractors had also tested positive.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

You May Also Like

st.-louis-dining-coronavirus-updates:-blues-city-deli-closed-until-further-notice

🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Blues City Deli closed until further notice🔥

rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame,-set-to-air-on-hbo,-rescheduled-for-november

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Set To Air On HBO, Rescheduled For November

two-new-cases-of-covid-19-in-st.-charles-county,-bringing-total-to-8

🔥Two new cases of COVID-19 in St. Charles County, bringing total to 8🔥

messenger:-an-alcoholic-finds-comfort-in-digital-family,-as-pandemic-shuts-down-meetings

🔥Messenger: An alcoholic finds comfort in digital family, as pandemic shuts down meetings🔥

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *