🔥Pensioner, 80, becomes immediate icon as she recalls ‘rough night’ with toyboy: ‘We went through a whole tub of KY Jelly’🔥

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were both in shock today as a This Morning guest had a very unexpected X-rated confession.

The duo were joined on the sofa today by 80-year-old pensioner Iris, who is desperate to wed her 35-year-old Egyptian toyboy after meeting on the internet.

Holly and Phil were clearly fascinated by Iris and Mohammad’s relationship, but they had no idea what was about to come out of her mouth as she described the couple’s first night together.

‘Oh, the first night?’ she asked. ‘Pretty…rough. It was rough. Nobody had been near me for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again.’

‘Can I say what we used?’ Iris continued. ‘An entire tub of KY jelly.’

Holly and Phil then, like all of us watching at home, clearly did not know where to look and tried very hard not to burst into laughter.

‘Yeah, you can say that,’ Phil told her, trying to stifle his laughter.

But, Iris clearly wasn’t one to be put-off, and her comments only ended up sharing even more about her night of passion.

‘I couldn’t walk the next day,’ she insisted. ‘Saddlesore wasn’t the beginning of it.’

Cue a very relateable Holly then quite literally bursting into tears. Same hun, same.

Understandably, Twitter then went reliably mad for this now, quite frankly iconic TV moment.

PLEASE tell me I’m not the only one watching this 80 year old woman with her toyboy on #ThisMorning right now 😂😂😂😂😂😂😩😩😩😩😩😩 — E. (@MxssEmily) January 28, 2020

Oh my god I’m speechless 😂😂 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/G3EvKNWamj — Ben (@Ben_Mycroft) January 28, 2020

Iris single-handedly saved 2020 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/G2dmGY5MOt — Alice May Dear (@According2Al) January 28, 2020

‘Please tell me I’m not the only one watching this 80-year-old woman with her toyboy on This Morning,’ one viewer asked.

Another added: ‘Oh my god, I’m speechless,’ and honestly…same here.

Another viewer also quite rightly stated: ‘Iris single-handedly saved 2020.’

We feel like the pensioner has already made an indelible mark on This Morning. After the segment, Holly and Phil were still beside themselves.

‘We loved her,’ Holly told viewers. ‘She’s one of our favourites.’

Although, she did cheekily add: ‘Hard to beat that one. Other brands [of lubricant] are available.’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV





