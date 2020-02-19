🔥Pensioner, 74, guilty of sending threatening and 'alarming' email to police🔥

A pensioner has been found guilty of sending a menacing email to police officials, with one saying the message caused her “sleepless nights”.

In his email, John Hoath, 74, suggested Sussex Police officials were helping people to evade justice, a court heard.

He also threatened to carry out a citizen’s arrest on those he contacted if they did not surrender to him within seven days.

Hoath, of Lewes, East Sussex, was convicted of sending an electronic message of a menacing character at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

His email was sent on July 9, 2019, to two Sussex Police solicitors, the force’s Professional Standards Department and to Sussex Police Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne.

Ms Bourne, who gave evidence by video link, said the message was “entirely alarming”.

She told the court it had caused her “sleepless nights”, adding that it contained “the kind of allegation that loses you your job”.

District judge Andrew Sweet said he was satisfied the email message “was not a joke” and it was “meant to be taken seriously”.

Ms Bourne, a married mother of two adult sons, was elected as the Sussex PCC in November 2012, with the aim of holding the Chief Constable to account for the performance of the force.

Hoath denied he had intended any malice.

The judge warned Hoath that he could face jail as he conditionally bailed him to return to the same court for sentencing on February 27.

Additional reporting by PA.