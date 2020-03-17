🔥Penguins let loose in Chicago aquarium after it closes due to Covid-19 outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A US aquarium has let its penguins wander around freely after closing its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago shared footage on social media of the flightless birds going “on a field trip to meet other animals”, attracting hundreds of thousands of likes.

“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd,” the aquarium said in a Twitter post.

“Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviours with,” it added.

Several Twitter users were quick to praise the footage, describing it as “adorable” and “beautiful”, while the official account of Canada’s armed forces in the US urged people to follow the animals’ lead amid growing anxiety over the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Be a penguin and check on your neighbours,” the account said. “Be a caremonger.”

The aquarium is set to be closed until March 29 and is one of many attractions around the world that have been shuttered in a bid to combat Covid-19.

In the US, officials on Monday rolled out a series of new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus with President Donald Trump encouraging people to stay away from bars, restaurants and food courts, as well as stop socialising in groups of ten or more.

The guidelines issued by Washington’s coronavirus task force, which also call for people to work from home “whenever possible” and avoid all “discretionary travel”, will apply for 15 days.

“Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread,” Mr Trump said in the White House briefing room.

More than 4,661 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the US to date, 85 of which proved fatal, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Mr Trump has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks for his management of the outbreak having previously compared it to the flu and predicted it could just “go away”.