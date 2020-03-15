🔥Penelope Cruz Defends Johnny Depp In Court From Amber Heard🔥

After Winona Ryder filed a lengthy declaration a few days ago, Penelope Cruz is the latest star to appear in court and defend Johnny Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently launched a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his former wife to set the record straight and clear his name of the allegations that she made against him in their divorce trial back in 2016. Now, in the wake of the audio clip that exposed the Aquaman actress for physically abusing her ex-partner, legions of fans on the internet have risen to support Depp and ask for justice. In addition, many Hollywood stars have rallied behind the actor and some of his closer colleagues even appeared in court to file declarations in his defense.

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder, in particular, had many positive things to say about her time with Depp not only as a co-star but also a romantic partner, claiming that the allegations of physical and domestic abuse sound “impossible.” Now, Penelope Cruz, who’s starred alongside the legendary actor in a number of projects, including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, has echoed Ryder’s words by filing an official declaration in court.

“Many years have passed and I have not only made 3 movies with him, but I also count on him as a great friend,” she wrote. “I’ve always been impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent, and his peculiar sense of humor.”

With these declarations piling up against Heard and her attorneys, the actress will have a difficult time turning the narrative in her favor again, and not for a lack of trying. In fact, she’s had a lot to say over the past couple of weeks about these new revelations, detailing the times that Depp was too intoxicated and didn’t know what he was doing or when he tried to allegedly assault her sister.

Meanwhile, several text messages that have surfaced online paint the former couple in a completely different light than what we’ve become accustomed to in their messy court feud, but only time will tell if Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally manage to achieve a sense of reconciliation and move past these nasty squabbles.