🔥Pence says U.S. coronavirus guidance to be re-evaluated after 15-day period ends🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading a U.S. task force to address the coronavirus outbreak, said on Monday the Trump administration would re-evaluate its guidance after the current 15-day guidance period ends.

“At the end of this 15 days, we’re going to get with our health experts, we’re going to evaluate ways in which we might be able to adjust that guidance for the American people,” he told reporters when asked whether the guidance could be eased to help protect the economy.

“But those measures right now were all in the belief that we could … impact the trajectory of the curve of the coronavirus in America, in a way that would that would spare many Americans from being exposed or contracting the disease and, of course, save lives,” he added.

