FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government’s coronavirus task force, speaks during a press conference at the Pierce County Readiness Center at Camp Murray near Tacoma, Washington, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said thousands more coronavirus cases are expected in the United States, and officials are seeking to ramp up testing.

He gave no details on how such screening would be expanded.

Pence, in an interview on NBC’s “Today” program, said commercial laboratories including Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) (LH.N) and Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) would be key in expanding testing in all 50 U.S. states.