🔥Pence says stimulus proposal includes payroll tax relief🔥

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government’s coronavirus task force, addresses the press following a tour of the 3M company headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The economic stimulus package President Donald Trump discussed with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday includes payroll tax relief and paid family leave, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“There he talked about an economic package, he’s calling for payroll tax relief,” Pence said.

Trump also wanted to help small- and medium-sized businesses provide paid family leave to their workers.